Linda Ikeji Finally Takes Delivery of Birthday Gift to Self, A Range Rover

Linda Ikeji has finally taken delivery of her birthday gift to herself, a black 2020 Range Rover Autobiography.

The blogger and content provider shared pictures and videos of her newest automobile as she described the interior of the car as absolutely stunning.

Linda Ikeji didn’t stop there but went ahead to share a photo of her push present to herself; a White Bentley Mulsanne side by side with her 40th birthday present.

She expressed gratitude to God for making her win on her own terms and revelaed that she’s still waiting on Mr. Right.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

