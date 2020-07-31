Linda Ejiofor Shares Goofy Video of Herself A Day to Her Delivery

Linda Ejiofor is such a joy to behold both at work and during play.

The goofy new mum took to social media to share another funny video of herself dancing off with her huge baby bump.

The actress and wife to colleague, Ibrahim Suleiman, rocked her baby bump as she did her best to sway to Simi’s Duduke while at the backseat of a car.

Calling on to her fellow ‘chair dancers’, Linda Ejiofor revealed that the video was recorded a day to the delivery of her tiny bundle of joy.

Check out the goofy video below.

