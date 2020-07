The maternity shoot of new mum, Linda Ejiofor is absolutely stunning.

The Tinseltown starlet and her husband, fellow actor, Ibrahim Suleiman, dropped the news of their patter of tiny feet late yesterday, surprising many who didn’t even realise they were expecting.

As it’s their manner to share photos after the deed has been done, the Suleimans have gifted us pictures from the paternity shoot which featured mama, baby bump and daddy in the frame.

See the beautiful photos below.

