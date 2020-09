While we are yet to have the grand unveiling of Linda Ejiofor and Ibrahim Suleiman’s first child together, Baby Quest, Mama Linda has been kind enough to share a glimpse of him.

The actress and new mum who let it slip few weeks ago that she welcomed a son back in July, posted an image of the 2-month-old who is growing up so fast.

Linda Ejiofor captioned the cute shot of the family of three with their hands entwined;

“Our world, Our proof of God’s grace, love and abundance. Someone is growing.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook