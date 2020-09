Guys, after over two months of waiting, we finally have a full picture of what Linda Ejiofor and Ibrahim Suleiman’s son looks like.

While celebrating her actor, choreographer and artist husband, whose birthday was on Friday, September 25, the goofy actress posted up series of images on her Instagram story, unveiling her beautiful baby boy to the world.

Check out Baby Suleiman in these daddy and me pictures starring himself and Ibrahim Suleiman, all thanks to Mama, Linda Ejiofor.

