Linda Ejiofor Can’t Help Showing Off the Gains of Motherhood and It’s the Comments For Us

Linda Ejiofor is a certified clown and we love her for it!
The actress and new mum who is sporting a bigger and more rounded derriere, a little departure from her pre-baby figure, took to her Instagram page to show off the gains of pregnancy and motherhood.
Sharing a picture of herself which put her butts at a vantage position, Linda Ejiofor noted;
“Let’s play a Game.
“Spot one of the advantages of having a baby!!!
“UNA NO GO HEAR WORD AGAIN!!! WHAT!!!”
Naturally, her husband, Ibrahim Suleiman couldn’t let that go without commenting and it and what can we say, they’re both the life of a party. A few friends like Lala Akindoju and Adesua Etomi also joined in, dropping their two cents in the comment section.
See reactions below.