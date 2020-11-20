Linda Ejiofor Can’t Help Showing Off the Gains of Motherhood and It’s the Comments For Us

Linda Ejiofor is a certified clown and we love her for it!

The actress and new mum who is sporting a bigger and more rounded derriere, a little departure from her pre-baby figure, took to her Instagram page to show off the gains of pregnancy and motherhood.

Sharing a picture of herself which put her butts at a vantage position, Linda Ejiofor noted;

“Let’s play a Game.

“Spot one of the advantages of having a baby!!!

“UNA NO GO HEAR WORD AGAIN!!! WHAT!!!”

Naturally, her husband, Ibrahim Suleiman couldn’t let that go without commenting and it and what can we say, they’re both the life of a party. A few friends like Lala Akindoju and Adesua Etomi also joined in, dropping their two cents in the comment section.

See reactions below.

,

