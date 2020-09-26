Lily Collins and Charlie McDowell are Engaged

Lily Collins and her film director beau, Charlie McDowell are getting married as McDowell has popped the question.

The 31-year-old actress and daughter of legendary singer, Phil Collins, shared the beautiful news on her Instagram page.

The scene of the proposal was a picturesque background with tall stone towers which made the pictures all the more beautiful.

“I’ve been waiting my lifetime for you and I can’t wait to spend our lifetime together,” Collins captioned the images.

Lily Collins and Charlie McDowell began dating in the summer of 2019, before their engagement one year later.

Congratulations to them.

