Lille put 100m euros asking price on Osimhen

Lille have set a huge asking price for their star forward, Victor Osimhen, amid links with a host of leading European clubs, a reports sempremilan.com.

Osimhen only joined the Ligue 1 side last summer, as the side put some of the money they received from Arsenal for Nicolas Pepe towards signing the 20-year-old forward from Wolfsburg.

The Nigeria international has 18 goals in 38 appearances across all competitions and is beginning to attract reported interest from a number of clubs, including Italian giants AC Milan.

Liverpool and Spurs have been credited with interest, as have Barcelona and Real Madrid by the Spanish media.

According to the latest from Le10Sport though (via MilanLive), Lille are set to demand a huge asking price for Osimhen amid statements from their manager stating they wish to keep him for at least another year.

The report claims that the good relations between Lille and Milan could see them as favourites but the competition from England is strong.

In addition, they are hoping to collect around €100 million if they sell in the upcoming window, so as to surpass the €80 million they received for Nicolas Pepe.