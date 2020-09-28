Lilian Esoro Advises Folks not to Introduce Their ‘Important’ People to Just Anyone

Somethings should be kept secret, things like friendship with certain people especially if they’re that important to you. That’s what Lilian Esoro believes.

The actress and businesswoman advised that folks disregard the urge to introduce the important people in their lives to just anyone.

According to Lilian Esoro, some people are skilled in the art of ruining relationships and friendship you have spent years to cultivate and once you Introduce two people to each other, you can’t ask that they ‘unknow’ themselves.

She took to her Instagram story to share her thoughts writing;

“Don’t Introduce your ‘important’ people to just anyone. Some humans have the ability to ruin friendships you took years to build.

“And never forget that once you allow two people to know each other, you can’t tell them to ‘unknow’ themselves.



Share this: Twitter

Facebook

