50 is definitely the new 20 and Lilian Bach is the truth!

The beautiful Nollywood veteran actress and businesswoman took to her Instagram page to share stunning pictures of herself from her 50th birthday photoshoot.

Lilian Bach who has been on a hiatus from the screen for a bit, shared beautiful images and captioned them; “Thanking God for fifty fabulous years. #oluwamimodupe

Happy golden jubilee to the fabulous Lilian, many more years.

