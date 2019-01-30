Lilian Afegbia Unveils Her Own Lingerie Line, “Lillys Secret”

Lilian Afegbai has finally launched her much-anticipated lingerie line, “Lillys Secret.”

The filmmaker took to her social media to announce the launch of the collection in a post in which she talked about how she conceived this dream and brought it to reality.

“Lillys Secret is my brainchild and was birth out of the need to make women of all ages, sizes, and tax bracket feel beautiful and sexy for themselves(first), and the pleasure of their significant other,” she wrote.

She continued, “This is a dream I have had for such a long time, and I am excited to share with you. Lillys Secret my Lingerie line is an all-inclusive brand for women of all ages, shapes, sizes and tax brackets.”

ITS FINALLY HERE!!! Lillys Secret is my brain child and was birth out of the need to make women of all ages, sizes, and tax bracket feel beautiful and sexy for themselves(first), and the pleasure of their significant other. @lillyssecret_ This is a dream I have had for such a long time, and i am excited to share with you. Lillys Secret my Lingerie line is an all-inclusive brand for women of all ages, shapes, sizes and tax brackets. The spectrum of styles include; bras, babydolls, chemises, corsets, garters, panty hoses, rompers, stockings, sleepwear, teddies, thongs, waist trainers. Welcome to my world! Lingerie : @lillyssecret_ Creative Planning and Styling : @efetommyoflife and @sep_nimi_briggs for @prbespoke Models : @precious_john @oiza008 @adukebey__ @official_queenfairy @lillyafe Make up : @flawlessfacesbyjane Hair : @goodhairltd Lashes & contact lenses : @official_queenfairy Photography & Videography : @libartystudios PR : @loprnew #lillyssecret #lilianafegbai #godsgrace #lillyafesquad #lilianscouch #QueenL #besexy #bringingsexyback

