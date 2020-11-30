Lilian Afegbai Shares Receipt of $22k Hermes Birkin Handbag

Lilian Afegbai is scouring designer bags all over the world and just shared the receipt of her latest purchase;a Hermes Birkin Rose Poupre.

The actress who quit social media for a bit, shared the receipt for her purchase, revealing that she spent a whooping sum of $22k to to own the luxury item.

Lilian Afegbai who disclosed that she got the bag for her birthday but it arrived late, encouraged fans to trust the process as there was a time when she could only afford Aldo or Zara bags but here she is now.

She captioned;

“There’s time for everything. I got this for my birthday but it arrived late… I remember when I could only afford an Aldo or Zara bag…Now I. Na get myself a Birkin.

“Enjoy the process, very soon you will get everything you want. It just takes time. More to come”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

