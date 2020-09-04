Lilian Afegbai Shames Men who Use Sex as a Tool to Shame Women

Lilian Afegbai has turned the tables around and shamed men who think they can use having sex with women to shame them.

The Nollywood actress posted up her opinion on the situation on her Instagram story, referring to men who do this sort of thing as ‘big fools’

In her Post, Lilian Afegbai who is an ardent supporter of Big Brother Naija Lockdown housemate, Erica wrote;

“If you are a man and still using this school of thought, I had sex with her to brag or make the girl look stupid, you are a big fool”.

