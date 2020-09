Lilian Afegbai is requesting prayers for her father who suffered burns on his body following a fire outbreak.

The Nollywood actress and CEO of swimwear and lingerie line, Lily’s secret, took to her Instagram page to implore fans to send prayers along her way.

Lilian Afegbai stated that the past week has been very traumatising as her father was seriously burnt in the accident, however, she has been trying to be strong knowing that God has a reason for everything.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook