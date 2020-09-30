Lilian Afegbai Loses Her Father at 80

Lilian Afegbai is currently in mourning as she has lost her 80-year-old father to the cold hands of death.

The actress took to her Instagram story to announce his passing with the message, “RIP Dad” while also requesting death takes her too. Since the news broke, condolence messages have been pouring in on her page.

Recall that weeks ago, the CEO of Lily’s secret had revealed that her father suffered very severe burns on while on his farm and was rushed to the hospital.

It seems like Afegbai patriarch did not make a recovery from the damage done to his health and succumbed to death.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Lilian Afegbai and the members of her family at this difficult time.

