Lil Yachty Arrested for Speeding in White Ferrari He Just Received

Lil Yachty has got himself in some legal trouble after he was arrested for speeding through Atlanta.

Per Complex, the rapper’s white Ferrari was pulled over on the Downtown Connector near University Avenue, and he was arrested, charged, and taken to the Atlanta City Jail while his car was placed in the care of a friend.

The outlet adds that he was “charged with reckless driving and speeding in excess of maximum limits,” that he was “allegedly going more than 150 miles per hour when he was pulled over.”

While details surrounding the arrest are still scarce, Yachty did receive an all-white Ferrari from Quality Control CEO, Pierre “Pee” Thomas, for his birthday last month. This could’ve been the vehicle he was driving the day of his arrest.

