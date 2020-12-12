Lil Wayne Pleads Guilty to Firearm Charges, to be Sentenced January 2021

Lil Wayne has entered a guilty plea on Friday, December 11, 2020 for the possession of firearms charges levelled against him.

The American rapper who has been convicted on a possession of firearms charge in the past, was booked for the new charges after an incident in 2019 and is set to be sentenced come January 28, 2021.

Police found a gun with bullets after Lil Wayne’s private plane was searched in Miami, last year December.

During a virtual hearing, the 38-year-old whose real name is Dwayne Michael Carter pled guilty, Miami Herald reports.

He admitted that the gold plated pistol found among his things was his as he had received it as a Father’s Day gift. Painkillers, cash, cocaine, heroine, ecstasy and other drugs were also found in Lil Wayne’s luggage.

Convicted felons in the US are barred from owning firearms and Lil Wayne was convicted over a decade ago on a separate firearm charge.

