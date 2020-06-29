Lil Wayne Pays Tribute to Kobe Bryant: “I Call Him King Bryant. Let the Crown Show”

Lil Wayne took to a virtual stage at the 2020 BET Awards on Sunday to pay tribute to late L.A. Lakers star Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna Bryant.

Wayne’s performance included videos and heartbreaking lyrics that highlighted the all-star’s legacy in not only basketball but beyond. Bryant, 41, died in a helicopter crash in January.

“I call him King Bryant,” rapped Lil Wayne. “Now let the crown show.”

The performance also highlighted moments from the Olympic athlete’s career, including earlier moments when Bryant donned the number 8 jersey to the player’s last time on the court in 2016. Lil Wayne’s lyrics also brought attention to Bryant’s skill. As the rapper sang about the basketball icon’s on-court, dubbing him “the turn-around jumper,” footage showed Bryant besting members of opposing teams and scoring points.

Wayne went on to give a shout-out to the late legend’s “Black Mamba family” and his wife, Vanessa. He also brought attention to the recent anti-racism and anti-police brutality protests, saying, “Black Lives Matter, facts.”

Watch Lil Wayne’s performance below.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

