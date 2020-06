Lil Wayne sure can’t hide the way he feels about his new beau, Denise Bidot.

The rapper took to Instagram to gush over his lady love in a new post.

Posting a picture of the Savage by Fenty model wearing a colourful two-piece bikini, he simply captioned the stunning photo ‘All’.

Lil Wayne and Bidot got together two months after he called off his engagement to La’Tecia and he looks like he’s loving every minute of the ‘honeymoon’ phase with Denise.

