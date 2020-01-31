Funeral has been in the works for some time now. Tunechi first teased the album back in November 2016, but he didn’t mention it again until 2019, when he posted a coffin emoji on his Instagram Story.

After a slight delay, the New Orleans rapper stays true to his word and delivers his 13th solo LP. The Young Money head honcho’s new offering comes complete with 24 songs. Features include XXXTentacion, 2 Chainz, Big Sean, Lil Baby, Jay Rock, The-Dream and more.

Lil Wayne’s Funeral Album Tracklist

1. “Funeral”

2. “Mahogany”

3. “Mama Mia”

4. “I Do It” featuring Big Sean and Lil Baby

5. “Dreams”

6. “Stop Playin With Me”

7. “Clap For Em”

8. “Bing James” featuring Jay Rock

9. “Not Me”

10. “Trust Nobody” featuring Adam Levine

11. “Know You Know” featuring 2 Chainz

12. “Wild Dogs”

13. “Harden”

14. “I Don’t Sleep” featuring Takeoff

15. “Sights and Silencers” featuring The-Dream

16. “Ball Hard”

17. “Bastard (Satan’s Kid)”

18. “Get Outta My Head” featuring XXXTentacion

19. “Piano Trap”

20. “Line Em Up”

21. “Darkside”

22. “Never Mind”

23. “T.O.” featuring O.T. Genasis

24. “Wayne’s World”