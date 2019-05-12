Lil Wayne has canceled his Rolling Loud concert in Miami hours before his scheduled performance.

The rapper informed fans about his decision on his Twitter, claiming he refused to be “checked” on by police. “To all my fans who came to see me at Rolling Loud, I’m sorry but I won’t be performing,” he said.

He continued, “The Festival Police (Not Rolling Loud) made it mandatory that I had to be policed and checked to get on the stadium grounds. I do not and will not ever settle for being policed to do my job. and give you guys a great show. I will be at Story tonight for the afterparty and you kan katch me on tour with my bros Blink 182 this summer!”

See his tweets below:

To all my fans who came to see me at Rolling Loud, I’m sorry but I won’t be performing. The Festival Police (Not Rolling Loud) made it mandatory that I had to be policed and checked to get on the stadium grounds. I do not and will not ever settle for being policed to do my job — Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) May 12, 2019

and give you guys a great show. I will be at Story tonight for the afterparty and you kan katch me on tour with my bros Blink 182 this summer! 🤙🏾 — Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) May 12, 2019