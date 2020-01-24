Lil Wayne announces release date for latest album, ‘Funeral’

Four years after initially announcing the project, rap superstar Lil Wayne took to Twitter on Thursday (Jan. 23) to reveal that his Funeral album will drop next week.

“Welcome to the funeral, closed casket as usual,” Tunechi says in the album teaser.

The Grammy winner also tweeted a link for fans to pre-order physical and digital copies of the album as a CD, vinyl or “digital cassette.” The online shop features album merchandise, including long-sleeved shirts, hoodies and beanies.

The New Orleans native’s last studio LP, Tha Carter V, dropped in 2018 after years of delays. In 2019, the 37-year-old rapper embarked on a joint summer tour with Blink-182, but the jaunt was marred by difficulty as Wayne walked off stage during one show and threatened to quit – though he changed his mind hours later.

Funeral drops on Jan. 31. Check out the album teaser below.