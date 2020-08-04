Lil Scrappy and Wife, Bambi Welcome Daughter

Daryl Kevin Richardson, better known by his stage name Lil Scrappy has welcomed a daughter with the his wife Adu ‘Bambi’ Benson.

The rapper and record producer shared the good news via his Instagram page on Monday, August 3.

The 36-year-old now father of two and his wife already have a son, Ermani together.

The excited father captioned a picture of his wife still cradling their newborn baby girl;

“She’s here everybody. Wish my wife @adizthebam a congratulations for being so strong. She pushed for 10 mins and had our baby #XYLO.

” Beautiful head of hair , 7lbs 5oz. We are blessed and I’m thanking God He blessed us with a healthy baby”.

Congratulations to the couple.

