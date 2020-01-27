Lil Nas X’s first official song of 2020 comes in a feature with legendary rapper Nas

AbiolaLifeStyle / MusicNo Comment on Lil Nas X’s first official song of 2020 comes in a feature with legendary rapper Nas

The connection may come as a bit of a surprise, though the two did link on stage at the 2020 Grammy Awards, where Lil Nas X assembled an all-star lineup to perform his mega-hit single “Old Town Road.” Other performers included Billy Ray Cyrus, BTS, Diplo, and Mason Ramsey.

Lil Nas X walked away with 2 awards on Sunday, including Best Pop Duo/Group Performance and Best Music Video for “Old Town Road.”

The 20-year-old artist was also nominated for Album of the Year (7 EP), Record of the Year (“Old Town Road”), Best New Artist, and Best Rap/Sung Performance (“Old Town Road”).

, ,

Related Posts

Photos of Bryant’s crashed plane emerges

January 27, 2020

Sports stars, celebrities react to the shocking death of NBA legend Kobe Byant

January 27, 2020

Billie Eilish Becomes Youngest Record of the Year Winner Ever

January 27, 2020

About Abiola

View all posts by Abiola →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *