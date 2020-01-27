The connection may come as a bit of a surprise, though the two did link on stage at the 2020 Grammy Awards, where Lil Nas X assembled an all-star lineup to perform his mega-hit single “Old Town Road.” Other performers included Billy Ray Cyrus, BTS, Diplo, and Mason Ramsey.

BIG NAS & LIL NAS 🤮

TONIGHT! pic.twitter.com/m8nPZpxYrT — nope (@LilNasX) January 27, 2020

Lil Nas X walked away with 2 awards on Sunday, including Best Pop Duo/Group Performance and Best Music Video for “Old Town Road.”

The 20-year-old artist was also nominated for Album of the Year (7 EP), Record of the Year (“Old Town Road”), Best New Artist, and Best Rap/Sung Performance (“Old Town Road”).