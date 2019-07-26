Lil Nas X Slammed With $25m Lawsuit for Unauthorised Sample Use

Lil Nas X gained worldwide fame with his hit song Old Town Road, and now folks are hunting him down for money.

According to Vulture, the rapper and his producer Beats are being sued for sampling another artist Bobby Maxwell in X’s old song Carry On, which Maxwell’s representation claimed the hip-hop artists knowingly lifted without consent.

In court documents obtained by Entertainment Weekly, the complaint states that X and Beats were “motivated by greed and malicious intent,” and the plaintiffs are seeking a total of $25 million in damages.

Vulture adds that Carry On has since been pulled from YouTube and X did not have his recording deal with Sony in place at the time the track in question was recorded and put on the internet, but the lawsuit calls them company out, saying it opted to “preserve its opportunity to enjoy millions of dollars of revenues from the success of the career of X” instead of carrying out better due diligence in examining the rapper’s prior art.

We can’t wait to see how this pans out.