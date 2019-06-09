Lil Nas X Responds to Video Of Autistic Boy Singing ‘Old Town Road’: ‘A King’

Lil Nas X continues to make fans all over the world smile.

The 20-year-old rapper wrote “what a king” in response to a mother’s touching story about her non-verbal autistic son, who she says shocked her when he started humming “Road.”

“We had an #oldtownroad miracle at my house. My son Daniel has #autism and doesn’t talk,” wrote Sheletta Brundidge. “We caught him humming the @LilNasX and @billyraycyrus tune the other day. Then Bless God, my baby started singing the song on his own. His therapists have started to use it in his sessions!”

The video stirred a ton of emotional responses, with Brundidge telling one commenter who asked about Daniel’s seemingly more direct gaze, “Yes ma’am it is. We noticed about a few months ago that he began looking directly at the camera when we would take pictures. So it’s been bubbling up inside of him!!!! @LilNasX and @billyraycyrus just helped bring it out,” she said.

The proud mum further added, “Every time I lock eyes with my baby, we start singing #oldtownroad together. Cause of his #autism, he ain’t strung together four words since he was born. But when we sing #OldTownRoad, he got all @LilNasX parts DOWN and I’m rocking @billyraycyrus! Can’t nobody tell us nothing… pic.twitter.com/j7w6qrLW63

Lil Nas X discovered the video and retweeted with the caption, “What a king.”

See his heartwarming tweet below: