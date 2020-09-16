Lil Nas X Is Working on a Children’s Book Titled ‘C Is for Country’

Lil Nas X is about to release a children’s book.
The Old Town superstar will release the said book in January 2021; he confirmed this via a tweet in which he said that title of the book is called C Is for Country.
“I’m dropping the best kids book of all time soon!” he said. “I can’t wait to share it with you all.”
Variety adds that the plot will revolve around Lil Nas X and his steed, Panini. It will teach children their ABC’s by lining up each letter with a country-themed object.
“A is for adventure. Every day is a brand-new start!,” says an excerpt from the book’s website that illustrates what I just wrote about as well as I could’ve hoped. “B is for boots—whether they’re big or small, short or tall. And C is for country.”
The book’s announcement adds that “surprises will also be hidden within the pages for the artist’s fans to find.”
We can’t wait!