Lil Nas X Is Working on a Children’s Book Titled ‘C Is for Country’

Variety adds that the plot will revolve around Lil Nas X and his steed, Panini. It will teach children their ABC’s by lining up each letter with a country-themed object.

“A is for adventure. Every day is a brand-new start!,” says an excerpt from the book’s website that illustrates what I just wrote about as well as I could’ve hoped. “B is for boots—whether they’re big or small, short or tall. And C is for country.”

The book’s announcement adds that “surprises will also be hidden within the pages for the artist’s fans to find.”

We can’t wait!