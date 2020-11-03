Lil Nas X Drags Homophobic ‘Haters’ Who Criticised His Nicki Minaj Halloween Costume

Lil Nas X had some words for the homophobic trolls who still have a problem with his Nicki Minaj Halloween costume.

In case you missed it: the rapper wore Nicki’s outfit from her “Superbass” music video. And while many people loved it, many people trolled him and are still talking about it.

Chief among his critics is the rapper, Dave East, who took to his Instagram Live to splash Lil Nas’s photos, with homophobic slurs.

Reacting to the obsession, Lil Nas X’s fan replied Dave East: “Your obsession you have with the lgbtq community is getting weird,” wrote one fan with screenshots of East’s Instagram Stories. “Do you have anything to share with the class?”

Lil Nas X also dragged the rapper for the misuse of the Caribbean slur, saying, “n— can’t even be homophobic the proper way smh butchering the hell out of the patois.”

“bro i don’t bother a soul in this industry,” he later tweeted. “all i do is tweet and make bangers. leave me alone damn.” See his posts: NAS MARAJ !!!

