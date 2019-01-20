Lil Kesh is not sorry for co-creating the controversial song, “Logo Benz,” which many Nigerians have found repulsive.

Recall that in “Logo Benz” the duo could be heard speaking about their plans to dabble into ritual killings if their humble endeavors fail to make them rich. “If money no enter, I go do blood money,” the duo sang in the new song.

And this stirred major outrage on social media, with many people describing the YBNL boss as a “cancer” to the society. And reacting to the outrage, Olamide claimed the song only reflects the decadence in the society and not to encourage it.

And Lil Kesh is not regurgitating the same excuse.

He told Punch:

“Logo Benz was inspired by things we saw on social media and in our environment. One of the trending news now is how people are stealing pants for money rituals. One of those things they buy with the money is Benz cars. We thought we should do a song about it and create awareness; this is what we have been doing as musicians. But I guess people got the wrong impression. When it came out, it was heavily criticised and people felt we were promoting money rituals. I understood why it happened because some parts of the lyrics were not too clear. If we had looked for a better way to put the story out there, people would have understood it better. We have been able to create so much awareness on the issue and I am sure we have been able to save lives. Even if it was just one person we saved by releasing the song, I am happy. I don’t live with regrets. If I could go back in time, I would still release the song. But this time, we would do it in a way that it would not be misunderstood.” I didn’t know the controversies would be this much. I intend to address the issue, but I wanted the tension to drop. If I had come online immediately to address it, people might still not pay attention to me.”