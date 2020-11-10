Lil Frosh’s Estranged Girlfriend, Gift Calls Him a Narcissist Following His Denial of Domestic Violence

Gift Okeoghene, Lil Frosh’s estranged girlfriend has reacted to his interview where he denied ever laying a finger on her.

The video vixen and model took to her Instagram story to also share a quote about masks falling off and people seeing monsters who pretend to be angels for who they really are.

During the interview, Lil Frosh had denied that he beat up Gift, disfiguring her face in the process, rather he blamed her looks at that time on an allergic reaction that started with a boil at the back of his girlfriend’s ear.

In response to the interview, Gift Okeoghene noted that she was utterly disgusted, pointing out that narcissists and lies are like 5&6.

Recall that Gift’s older sister had called the former DMW signee out on social media for battering her and the aspiring artiste had even been arrested and questioned with regards to the domestic violence allegations. This led to him being dropped by Davido’s record label.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

