Lil Duval Reacts to Toni Braxton’s Interview, Says 50s is the Best Time to Be a H*e

Lil Duval has a simple message for Toni Braxton which can be summed up in the phrase; ‘Now is your time’.

The American stand up comedian and recording artist reacted to Toni Braxton’s interview with Guardian where she revealed she regrets not partying and having as much sex as she should have when younger.

For Lil Duval, the 52-year-old is looking at the picture all wrong as there is no better time than now for her to live it up and ‘be a hoe’ in his words.

The rapper took to his Instagram page to send a poignant message to Toni Braxton writing;

“Nooooooo you looking at this wrong. You 50 something now so this is the best time for you to be a h*e.

“Think about it, it’s harder for you to get pregnant and the only disease you gotta worry catching is hepatitis from those old ni**az. This is your prime.

“Moral of the story, live your best life suga. Just stick with the old ni**az tho cus these young boys gon run through you and f*ck up to legacy. Love Lil Duval @tonibraxton.

