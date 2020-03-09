Lil Baby’s Alabama Show Ends in Chaos After Shooting Incidence

Billboard is reporting that Lil Baby’s concert in Birmingham, Alabama, ended in chaos after someone opened fire off the side of the stage and sent the rapper and the audience scrambling for safety.

It is unclear what led to the altercation that reportedly made its way to the stage during Lil Babay’s performance, but AL.com adds that two men suddenly appear on the stage in the middle of the song, and appear to be looking for a way out before gun shots follow.

As seen in several videos that captured the scene as it unfolded, Lil Baby, upon realizing what was happening, made for escape. The audience immediately noticed, and the event degenerated into pure chaos.

Authorities later confirmed that one person was sent to Birmingham’s UAB hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Lil Baby & his crew has a altercation backstage at his concert Birmingham ,After running backstage shots ranged from the back! #TheBirminghamMusicPlug pic.twitter.com/Q48cIZXTpb — BirminghamMusicPlug Follow Us On IG (@bhammusic_plug) March 8, 2020