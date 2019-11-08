Lil Baby “Woah” New Release

Today Lil Baby releases “Woah” on Quality Control Music / Wolf Pack Global / Motown. The single is Lil Baby’s first solo track since July and anticipates his upcoming full-length.

Most recently Lil Baby released “Baby (featuring DaBaby),” and “Out The Mud (featuring Future),” which clock in at 278 million streams and 109 million streams, respectively. On Thursday (Oct. 31), the Atlanta rapper hopped on a plane to play a surprise free concert at Southern University homecoming in Baton Rouge, LA, despite not getting a check. Lil Baby is one of Universal Music’s Group’s top streaming hip hop artists.

Lil Baby has just been announced as the headline act for the 2019 edition of urban music event Flexecution. The Perfect Timing hitmaker will be performing in South Africa for the first time when he heads to the festival which takes place on the 7th of December 2019 at the Nasrec Expo Center.

