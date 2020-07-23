Lil Baby Reacts to Kanye West Wanting a Collaboration with Him

Lil Baby has reacted to the news that Kanye West wanted a music collaboration with him.

The 25-year-old rapper took to Twitter to express his shock after Kanye revealed during his explosive Twitter rant that he wanted to make music with him but folks didn’t let that happen.

Dominique Jones aka Lil Baby, tweeted that it was f**ked up that he was not privy to that information at that time.

He tweeted;

“Nobody told me Ye was trying to get me on a song, that’s fucced up”.

Nobody told me ye was trying to get me on a song 🧐 that’s fucced up — Lil Baby (@lilbaby4PF) July 23, 2020

Hopefully that can still happen once Kanye West is back to his creative space after getting the help he needs.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

