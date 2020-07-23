Lil Baby Reacts to Kanye West Wanting a Collaboration with Him

Tofunmi OluwashinaCelebrity / MusicNo Comment on Lil Baby Reacts to Kanye West Wanting a Collaboration with Him

Lil Baby has reacted to the news that Kanye West wanted a music collaboration with him.

The 25-year-old rapper took to Twitter to express his shock after Kanye revealed during his explosive Twitter rant that he wanted to make music with him but folks didn’t let that happen.

Dominique Jones aka Lil Baby, tweeted that it was f**ked up that he was not privy to that information at that time.

He tweeted;

“Nobody told me Ye was trying to get me on a song, that’s fucced up”.

Hopefully that can still happen once Kanye West is back to his creative space after getting the help he needs.

,

Related Posts

Boss Baby! Alexis Olympia Ohanian is the Proud Owner of a Football Club

July 23, 2020
mayorkun

Nigerian Music Chart: Mayorkun and Davido’s ‘Betty Butter’ Leads

July 23, 2020

Will Smith With the Epic Clapback After a Fan Made an ‘Entanglement’ Joke on His Page

July 23, 2020

About Tofunmi Oluwashina

View all posts by Tofunmi Oluwashina →

Leave a Reply