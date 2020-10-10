Lil Baby, Chance the Rapper, Big Sean & More Americans Join the Call to #EndSARS

Some American celebrities have taken to their social media to show their support for Nigerians over the ongoing #EndSARS protests which have spread across the nation.

Recall that Nigerians took to the streets calling for the end of the controversial arm of the Nigeria Police Force, Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), which has been accused of being a menace to Nigerians. The protests has since spread across the country and abroad, with American stars like Lil Baby, Cardi B, and more, adding their voices to the cause.

See the tweets below:

