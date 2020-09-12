Lil Baby Becomes First Artist of 2020 to Go Double Platinum

Congratulations to Lil Baby!

Complex has announced that the rapper’s sophomore album, My Turn, is now double platinum, making him the first and only artist to reach the milestone in 2020.

The outlet adds:

My Turn debuted back in February and marked Lil Baby’s first No. 1 album, moving nearly 200,000 units within its first week. The rapper released the project’s deluxe version about two months later, which propelled him back to the top of the charts.

“Numbers ain’t really that important,” he told Billboard back in March. “They are when you go No. 1… but, for the most part, don’t try to think about the numbers. Just try to go as hard as you can go.”