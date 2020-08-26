Like Polio, we can defeat COVID-19 – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has charged African countries to defeat the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, in the same manner it eradicated the Wild Polio Virus on the continent.

The Nigerian leader stated this at the formal certification of the Wild Polio Virus eradication in the African region during the virtual session of the 70th World Health Organisation (WHO) regional committee for Africa, at the State House, Abuja, on Tuesday.

“I recall that shortly after assuming office in May 2015, I made a pledge to Nigerians that I would not bequeath a polio-endemic country to my successor.

“This certification is, therefore, a personal fulfillment of that pledge to not only Nigerians, but to all Africans.

“At a time when the global community is battling the COVID-19 pandemic, this achievement strengthens my conviction that with the requisite political will, investments and strategies, as well as citizens’ commitment, we will flatten the epidemic curve.

“I can affirm the commitment of all African leaders to this course of action,” the president said in his remarks while celebrating the historic feat.

He assured the global community that Nigeria used data systems, community engagement and innovative technology to monitor and predict the occurrence of polio outbreaks.

According to him, the same skills and tools are being used to fight COVID-19 and the multi-country outbreaks of Circulating Vaccine Derived Polio Viruses.

Buhari, who described the achievement as a truly historic moment, commended President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa and Chairman of the African Union, under whose leadership, Africa crossed the finishing line.

In his remarks, Chairman, Aliko Dangote Foundation and Africa’s foremost philanthropist, Aliko Dangote urged governments across Africa to increase their budget allocations to the healthcare sector, to help ensure improved basic healthcare for the people.

