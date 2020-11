Ifeanyi Adeleke definitely got it from his father and he’s just getting started.

The 1-year-old and only son to musician, Davido and his chef fiancée, Chioma was dripping hard with his fashion.

Proud dad, Davido shared a new picture of his mini me on his Instagram page and simply tagged it, ‘JR’.

Drip definitely runs in the family and we can agree that Ifeanyi Adeleke got in large doses.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook