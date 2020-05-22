Like Father, Like Daughter; Royalty Takes on Chris Brown’s #GoCrazyChallenge

Royalty Brown is every inch her father’s daughter.

The 5-year-old born to Chris Brown by reality star, Nia Guzman not only has her father’s looks but his dancing skills as well.

In a new challenge started by the ‘Kiss Kiss’ crooner, Royalty shows moves that can rival the best of dancers we have today.

The video posted on social media saw an exchange between Royalty and probably her mother.

Nia: ‘Roro,

Royalty: Ha

Nia: Please will you just to do it just one time,

Royalty: What mama?

Nia: I want you to get your dance on

Roro: Fine

Nia: please

Royalty: Fine

Nia: Okay, go crazy.

‘Roro; as she’s fondly called needed no further prompting as she ‘went’ crazy, doing her thing by the side of the road.

Her proud dad who shared the video simply captioned it, “Da best”.

