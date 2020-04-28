Lightning strikes 2 pupils dead in Enugu

A thunderstorm has killed two primary school pupils and badly injured another two in Nsukka local government of Enugu State.

Local sources say the four pupils between the ages 15 and 12 years hailed from Umunkashi community in Nsukka local government area.

They were said to be plucking mangoes at Joint Primary school of the community when the storm strike and killed two instantly, injuring the other two.

The two deceased pupils were identified as Asogwa Nnadozie in elementary six and Wisdom Nnasom in elementary two.

It is understood that they had climbed the mango tree while the others waited at the foot of the tree collecting mangoes the two on top plucked.

Investigations revealed that the sky threatened rainfall in the early hours on that fateful day of the incident while thunderstorm took a turn without the rainfall of any sort throughout the day of the incident.

The two injured were rushed to Michael Obayi memorial hospital, Nsukka for medical attention and are recovering from the freak attack.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

