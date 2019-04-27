Lifetime to Release New R. Kelly Documentary, ‘Surviving R. Kelly: The Impact’

Deadline reports that a two-hour special, titled Surviving R. Kelly: The Impact will be hosted by award-winning journalist Soledad O’Brien.

According to the media house, the new documentary will focus on the original docuseries’ global and cultural impact, how it stirred conversation surrounding sexual violence, and what it means to be a survivor.

Recall that Surviving R. Kelly debuted in early January 2019, spurring conversation around the world. And Deadline says that phone calls to sexual assault hotlines surged by 35 percent, #MuteRKelly activists were inspired to successfully protest for Kelly’s label to drop him, and more women came forward to reveal abuse allegations.

Also, two months after the docuseries aired, the Cook County State Attorney’s office charged Kelly with 10 felony counts of aggravated sexual assault, involving four victims and covering a 10-year time span. He was ultimately arrested.

And so, the new special will include footage from the docuseries and continue the ongoing discussion on Kelly through interviews with journalists, legal experts, non-profit organizations, and psychologists. The Impact will also take a look at Kelly’s disturbing interview with Gayle King, as well as the women who have stood by Kelly’s side.

Surviving R. Kelly: The Impact will premiere on May 4 on Lifetime.