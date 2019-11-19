LifeBank CEO Temie Giwa-Tubosun Jack Ma’s $259k Netpreneur Prize

ukamakaCelebrityNo Comment on LifeBank CEO Temie Giwa-Tubosun Jack Ma’s $259k Netpreneur Prize

Congratulations to Temie Giwa-Tubosun!

The founder of LifeBank, a Lagos-based blood and oxygen delivery company, has been declared winner Jack Ma Foundation’s first annual prize for African businesses, worth $250, 000.

Bellanaija adds:

Temie Giwa-Tubosun’s LifeBank is a Lagos-based blood and oxygen delivery company that connects registered blood banks to hospitals and patients in need of urgent blood supplies.

The aim of the Africa Netpreneur Prize Initiative (ANPI), started by Jack Ma, is to support and inspire the next generation of African entrepreneurs who are building a more sustainable and inclusive economy for the future.

Other entreprenuers who emerged winners received $65,000 each, and they include three Nigerians–Ayodeji Arikawe, co-founder, Thrive Agric; Tosan J. Mogbeyiteren, founder, Black Swan; and Chibuzo Opara, co-founder, DrugStoc.

Related Posts

Rotimi Performs Acoustic Version of ‘Love Riddim’: WATCH

November 19, 2019

Samthing Soweto Apologises for His ‘Horrible’ Idols SA Performance

November 19, 2019

Taylor Swift Cleared to Perform Old Songs at AMAs

November 19, 2019

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *