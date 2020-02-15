‘Life is complete’ – Davido flaunts fiancée and son

Nigerian music superstar, David Adeleke, better known as Davido, has taken to Instagram to flaunt his wife-to-be Chioma, and his son, Ifeanyi, saying that having them in his life is more than enough for him.

“Life no pass this one ! Complete 😇David wrote.

The proud father of three, who attended the Crepa Way Nigeria launch last night, has been on a roll since last year.

He has been on a smash tour for his sophomore album, ‘A Good Time’, amid plans to tie the knot with Chioma later this year.

See the DMW boss’ Instagram Post below:

