Life at Seventy, Charly Boy Speaks on Marriage, Family and More

It’s hard to believe that Charles Oputa junior, aka Charly Boy will soon be a septuagenarian.

The musician and activist who will clock the big 7-0 on Friday, June 19,  took to Instagram page to speak on his life, family and 42-year-old marriage to his wife, Lady.

Sharing an excerpt from an interview, Area Fada posted his wife’s thoughts on sustaining their marriage.

“Biko, we don’t have a perfect marriage, no such thing in this world, but we have a friendship that has endured through time.

“We are happy together. A lot of couples have not got that far together (42 years) we are really privileged. I thank God.
Lady D. CharlyBoys wife.

The self-acclaimed President Of all Frustrated Nigerians who is grateful for his family, the beauty of his soul, among other things says ‘a decent family is a mixture of incredible and unbreakable bond, created by mothers, fathers, sisters, brothers.

“It’s comfort in a world of uncertainty, a shoulder to lean on”.

 

