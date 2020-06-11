Life at Seventy, Charly Boy Speaks on Marriage, Family and More

It’s hard to believe that Charles Oputa junior, aka Charly Boy will soon be a septuagenarian.
The musician and activist who will clock the big 7-0 on Friday, June 19, took to Instagram page to speak on his life, family and 42-year-old marriage to his wife, Lady.
Sharing an excerpt from an interview, Area Fada posted his wife’s thoughts on sustaining their marriage.
“Biko, we don’t have a perfect marriage, no such thing in this world, but we have a friendship that has endured through time.
“We are happy together. A lot of couples have not got that far together (42 years) we are really privileged. I thank God.
Lady D. CharlyBoys wife.
The self-acclaimed President Of all Frustrated Nigerians who is grateful for his family, the beauty of his soul, among other things says ‘a decent family is a mixture of incredible and unbreakable bond, created by mothers, fathers, sisters, brothers.
“It’s comfort in a world of uncertainty, a shoulder to lean on”.
View this post on Instagram
My Family My Children My health My Spiritual Alertness My Pedigree&Heritage My Late Parents My Spiritual Gardian The Beauty of my Soul CharlyBoy The Spirit Of Contentment A Simple Life A Good name. My People, Everyone who is alive can find something to be grateful for if they look for it. May God bless you too more than he blessed me.🙏 #charlyboyat70