‘Lick your screen’ – Chika Ike sets Instagram on fire with raunchy photo

Ahead of the premiere of her movie, small chops, Nollywood star, Chika Ike, has been up to other more tawdry grinds.

In a post on Instagram, the sultry screen diva asked her fans to feel free to lick their phone screens as she goes almost unclad to a dinner date.

Check out the steamy post below.

How time flies, indeed. Back in the day, the Anambra-born thespian wasn’t always this sassy.

She even once hinted that as a young girl she hated herself because to her, she wasn’t as beautiful as her mates at that time.

In another interview, she opined that beauty is in the eye of the beholder and everyone is beautiful in their special ways.

“Our imperfections make us uniquely beautiful. I am beautiful, you are beautiful and everyone is beautiful. There isn’t a yardstick to measure beauty because it can’t be quantified or measured. So, I would advise young girls out there to stay positive, embrace you, love you and live your best life! You really have only one life.”

Still, you bet a whole lot folks would be licking their screens. Lol.