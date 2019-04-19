Liberia President George Weah, Forced Out of Office by Snakes

The office of Liberia’s President, George Weah, has been infested by snakes as such forcing him to work from his private residence, the country’s media reports.

Weah’s spokesman, Smith Toby, on Wednesday said that two black snakes were found in the foreign affairs ministry building.

Mr Toby said, “The Ministry of Foreign Affairs hosts the office of the president, so it did an internal memo asking the staff to stay home while they do the fumigation,”

“It’s just to make sure that crawling and creeping things get fumigated from the building.”

The ministry has been housing the President’s office since fire engulfed the presidential mansion in 2006.

According to Toby, the ministry, on Friday began fumigating to ensure Weah’s return to the office on Monday.