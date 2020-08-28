Liam Payne Proposes to Girlfriend, Maya Henry. Check Out the Stunning Ring

Liam Payne has reportedly popped the question “Will you marry me” to his girlfriend of two years, Maya Henry.

The singer and former ‘One Direction’ bandmate, got down on one knee and requested for her hand in marriage with a stunning £3 million diamond ring, according to MailOnline.

The 26-year-old father of one and his Texan-born model fiancée, 20, were pictured during during a night out at London’s upscale Novikov on Thursday night, August 27.

Maya was spotted wearing an enormous diamond engagement ring on the fourth finger of her left hand during the date.

Liam Payne and Maya Henry were first linked back in August 2018 shortly after Liam’s high-profile split from Cheryl, 37, the mother of his three-year-old son, Bear.

The couple made their relationship public in September 2019.

Check out a picture of Maya wearing the ring on their date.

