Liam Neeson’s ‘Cold Pursuit’ Red Carpet Premiere Canceled After His Racist Comments

The red carpet event planned for Liam Neeson’s action movie, Cold Pursuit, has been canceled as a result of his recent confession that he once considered a racist “revenge” attack, THR is reporting.

Recall that the actor said he once walked the streets with a weapon, hoping to kill a “Black bastard” as revenge after someone close to him was raped by a black man.

“I went up and down areas with a cosh, hoping I’d be approached by somebody — I’m ashamed to say that — and I did it for maybe a week, hoping some ‘black bastard’ would come out of a pub and have a go at me about something, you know? So that I could … kill him.” Neeson told The Independent, “It was horrible, horrible, when I think back, that I did that. … But I did learn a lesson from it, when I eventually thought, ‘What the fuck are you doing,’ you know?”

His comments earned him a lot of backlash on social media, and on Tuesday, he appeared on ABC’s Good Morning America to address the comments, telling interviewer Robin Roberts, “I’m not racist.” He added, “I was trying to show honor, to stand up for my dear friend in this terrible, medieval fashion. … I am a fairly intelligent guy and that’s why it kind of shocked me when I came down to earth after having these horrible feelings.”

Neeson added that seeking out the counsel of a priest and exercise helped him come to his senses.

Now, his movie Cold Pursuit, which is set to open wide on Friday, is being trailed with this controversy.

Well, we can’t wait to see how it pans out for him.