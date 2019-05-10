Liam Neeson Set to Star in ‘The Minuteman’ Action Thriller

Liam Neeson finally got himself out of his scandalous drama of weeks ago and now has landed a new movie deal.

According to THR, the actor will star as a lead role in director Robert Lorenz’s The Minuteman.

The Minuteman follows a retired Vietnam veteran who finds himself responsible for the life of a young boy being hunted by a cartel. Lorenz, Clint Eastwood’s longtime producing partner, will direct the film starting in September from a script he co-wrote with Chris Charles and Danny Kravitz.

The film also returns Neeson to the action pic arena after his starring role in the Taken trilogy and other movie credits like Widows, Schindler’s List, Michael Collins and The Grey.

We wait.