Liam Neeson Says He Once Walked the Streets Hoping to Kill a Black Man

ukamakaCelebrityNo Comment on Liam Neeson Says He Once Walked the Streets Hoping to Kill a Black Man

Liam Neeson has triggered a heated race row on social media after he revealed how he once wanted to kill a black person.

According to the “Taken” actor, he said he walked the streets with a weapon, hoping to kill someone as revenge after someone close to him was raped by a black man.

“There’s something primal [when you become angry,” the actor, who was promoting his new film Cold Pursuit, told the Independent. And he continued, “God forbid you’ve ever had a member of your family hurt under criminal conditions. I’ll tell you a story. This is true.”

He claimed the alleged rape took place a long time ago and he found out about it when he came back from a trip abroad. Then he went on to use racially offensive language about the attacker.

“She handled the situation of the rape in the most extraordinary way,” he said of his relative who was allegedly raped, adding, “But my immediate reaction was… I asked, did she know who it was? No. What colour were they? She said it was a black person. I went up and down areas with a cosh, hoping I’d be approached by somebody – I’m ashamed to say that – and I did it for maybe a week, hoping some [uses air quotes with fingers] ‘black bastard’ would come out of a pub and have a go at me about something, you know? So that I could kill him.”

This shocking revelation has gotten everyone talking. See some of the reactions below:

Related Posts

Adesua Etomi Cheers as Banky W Lays Out His Manifesto at #EtiOsa Debate

February 4, 2019

Kiki Osinbajo Replies Trolls Who Wished Her Dad Died in That Helicopter Crash

February 4, 2019

Demi Lovato Deletes Twitter After Being Trolled for Laughing at 21 Savage Memes

February 4, 2019

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *