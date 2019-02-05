Liam Neeson Says He Once Walked the Streets Hoping to Kill a Black Man

Liam Neeson has triggered a heated race row on social media after he revealed how he once wanted to kill a black person.

According to the “Taken” actor, he said he walked the streets with a weapon, hoping to kill someone as revenge after someone close to him was raped by a black man.

“There’s something primal [when you become angry,” the actor, who was promoting his new film Cold Pursuit, told the Independent. And he continued, “God forbid you’ve ever had a member of your family hurt under criminal conditions. I’ll tell you a story. This is true.”

He claimed the alleged rape took place a long time ago and he found out about it when he came back from a trip abroad. Then he went on to use racially offensive language about the attacker.

“She handled the situation of the rape in the most extraordinary way,” he said of his relative who was allegedly raped, adding, “But my immediate reaction was… I asked, did she know who it was? No. What colour were they? She said it was a black person. I went up and down areas with a cosh, hoping I’d be approached by somebody – I’m ashamed to say that – and I did it for maybe a week, hoping some [uses air quotes with fingers] ‘black bastard’ would come out of a pub and have a go at me about something, you know? So that I could kill him.”

This shocking revelation has gotten everyone talking. See some of the reactions below:

Liam Neeson is definitely a reminder that there are folks who walk around hoping to provoke Black people so they can kill us. A lot of them are in law enforcement and politics. — George M Johnson (@IamGMJohnson) February 4, 2019

* Sees why Liam Neeson is trending*

Me, at first: OK, maybe they're blowing this thing out of proportion, I mean, how bad could it be? *reads Liam Neeson's* interview*

Me, at this moment: pic.twitter.com/XDWStZNdlT — Just Juanita (@Sw33tH3art666) February 4, 2019

Nigga Liam Neeson just casually admitted it like “Yeah, I was tryna smoke me a nigga that night, I ain’t even gone flex. I was praying for a body.”. — $ILKMONEY (@GirlsDemSugarMG) February 4, 2019

If a White person raped someone close to Liam Neeson, would he "walk the streets" looking to kill a random white person? Exactly. This is blatant racism, and more people in this country than you can imagine hamper these feelings. WAKE UP AMERICA! — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) February 4, 2019

So Liam Neeson wanted to carry out a racially targeted murder against a random Black person? There is a US governor that wears klan clothes, so news like this isn’t even shocking anymore https://t.co/4NQVv3ItYe — Tariq Nasheed (@tariqnasheed) February 4, 2019